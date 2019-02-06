Overview of Dr. Laura Shoemaker, DO

Dr. Laura Shoemaker, DO is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Shoemaker works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.