Overview of Dr. Laura Slaughter, MD

Dr. Laura Slaughter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Morro Bay, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Slaughter works at Medical Clinic at Morro in Morro Bay, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.