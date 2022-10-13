Dr. Laura Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Snyder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Snyder, MD
Dr. Laura Snyder, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Snyder works at
Dr. Snyder's Office Locations
-
1
Barrow Brain and Spine2910 N 3rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-7750Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Snyder?
My search for a skilled spinal surgeon led me to Dr. Laura Snyder. I am a 72 year old whose athletic endeavors and probable predisposition had left me with severe spinal stenosis. I had worsening back, leg, and motor nerve impingement which had damaged the motor function of both feet. After my due diligence and having several consults I chose Dr. Snyder. I was impressed by her focus on complex spinal issues and history of excellent outcomes. I was also impressed with her empathetic and down to earth demeanor. She is a skilled listener and always took the time needed to answer all questions and concerns. My surgery was a T11- L4 laminectomies with T12 - L4 fusions. It has been a long rehabilitation, but I'm now 10 months from surgery and I can say I'm extremely pleased with the outcome. As my issues progressed I went from an endurance athlete to not being abled to stand or walk short distances. I can now stand at functions as long as I care to pain free. Thank you Dr. Snyder!
About Dr. Laura Snyder, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366606212
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurological Institute, St. Joseph's Hospital - Phoenix, AZ
- Jefferson Medical College
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snyder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snyder works at
Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, Spine Deformities and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Snyder speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.