Overview of Dr. Laura Sorgea, MD

Dr. Laura Sorgea, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Sorgea works at Sutter Medical Foundation in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.