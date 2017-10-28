Dr. Speck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Speck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Speck, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Speck works at
Locations
-
1
Westlake Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery-327 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (512) 615-3280
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Love her sympathy for her patients.
About Dr. Laura Speck, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English, German
- 1760644785
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Speck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Speck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Speck speaks German.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Speck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speck.
