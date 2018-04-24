Dr. Sporl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Sporl, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Sporl, MD
Dr. Laura Sporl, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Louisiana State University and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Sporl works at
Dr. Sporl's Office Locations
Jackson Hall Medical Center314 Martin Luther King Jr Way Ste 104, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 403-5432
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sporl was so personable and genuine. She made me feel so comfortable. She really listened to me and spent time with me. She took my concerns and thoughts seriously. It was really nice spending time with her during our appointment. She also communicated with me over mychart and ensured my needs were met.
About Dr. Laura Sporl, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1437171238
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University, Charity Hospital (Lsu Division)
- Louisiana State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sporl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sporl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sporl works at
Dr. Sporl has seen patients for Mastodynia, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sporl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sporl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sporl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sporl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.