Dr. Laura Stemmle, MD

Pediatrics
Dr. Laura Stemmle, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Stemmle works at Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Stemmle's Office Locations

    Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group
    15400 Los Gatos Blvd Fl 1, Los Gatos, CA 95032 (408) 692-3044

Hospital Affiliations
  Good Samaritan Hospital

Cough
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Cough
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 01, 2016
    Staff was friendly, even though the person scheduling made an error in the date they took my son in right away. Dr Laura was very good at diagnosing his pneumonia, we were sent to the X-ray center down the hall and within 10mins she came out to discuss the diagnosis with us. We even had a follow-up call that evening and the next day. Been going since it was Alta Vista, 18 years, the new clinic is clean and new and labs are convenient. Highly recommend Dr Laura and the Clinic.
    Chicago, IL — Jun 01, 2016
    About Dr. Laura Stemmle, MD

    Pediatrics
    English
    Education & Certifications

    NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Stemmle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stemmle is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Stemmle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stemmle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Stemmle works at Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group in Los Gatos, CA.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stemmle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stemmle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stemmle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

