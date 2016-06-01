Dr. Laura Stemmle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stemmle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Stemmle, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Stemmle, MD
Dr. Laura Stemmle, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Stemmle works at
Dr. Stemmle's Office Locations
Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group15400 Los Gatos Blvd Fl 1, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 692-3044
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Staff was friendly, even though the person scheduling made an error in the date they took my son in right away. Dr Laura was very good at diagnosing his pneumonia, we were sent to the X-ray center down the hall and within 10mins she came out to discuss the diagnosis with us. We even had a follow-up call that evening and the next day. Been going since it was Alta Vista, 18 years, the new clinic is clean and new and labs are convenient. Highly recommend Dr Laura and the Clinic.
About Dr. Laura Stemmle, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1902906563
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stemmle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stemmle accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stemmle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stemmle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stemmle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stemmle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stemmle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.