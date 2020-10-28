See All Family Doctors in Cupertino, CA
Dr. Laura Stevens, MD

Family Medicine
3.4 (8)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Laura Stevens, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cupertino, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and O'Connor Hospital.

Dr. Stevens works at Laura Stevens, MD in Cupertino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    President and Founder
    10070 Pasadena Ave Ste 2, Cupertino, CA 95014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 683-9971

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • O'Connor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection
Abdominal Pain
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Breast Exam
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Depressive Disorders
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Evaluation
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Headache
Health Screening
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
High Cholesterol
HIV Screening
Hives
Home Sleep Study
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
Joint Fluid Test
Kidney Infection
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Lyme Disease
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mole Evaluation
Nosebleed
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Pap Smear
Patch Testing
Pelvic Exams
Pharyngitis
Physical Examination
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Potassium Deficiency
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rapid Flu Test
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Spinal and Postural Screening
STD Screening
Strep Test
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Screening
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Screening
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinalysis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginosis Screening
Valley Fever
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheelchair Evaluation
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Yeast Infections
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 28, 2020
    Dr. Stevens is the best primary doctor you could ask for, especially if you have a complicated health condition. She literally saved my life. I was very sick and she had me come into the office as much as needed (weekly) to order and review tests and see specialists, who she often got me into on the same day. She worked with me until we figured it out. She is the last of a generation of doctors who can think for themselves - literally the opposite of the robots you'll see at places like PAMF and Stanford. She was not threatened when I brought in my own research and test requests, in fact, she encourages it. She is a silicon valley doctor who is used to dealing with smart/informed patients.
    About Dr. Laura Stevens, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366553372
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • San Jose Hosp
    Internship
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
