Dr. Laura Stock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Stock, MD
Dr. Laura Stock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Stock works at
Dr. Stock's Office Locations
Northwestern Memorial Physicians Group680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 810, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Stock because I found a lump in my breast. She was straight forward and compassionate with her findings. Within an hour I had a mammogram, ultrasound, and an appointment with a breast surgeon scheduled for the next morning. This entire office is wonderful.
About Dr. Laura Stock, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1407018682
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stock has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stock.
