See All Rheumatologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Laura Summers, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Laura Summers, MD

Rheumatology
3.0 (24)
Map Pin Small Orlando, FL
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Laura Summers, MD

Dr. Laura Summers, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Summers works at Rheumatology Associates Of Central Florida in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Summers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rheumatology Associates of Central Florida
    3160 Southgate Commerce Blvd Ste 30, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 859-4540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Osteopenia
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Osteopenia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Summers?

    Aug 20, 2020
    I just had my first visit with Dr Summers, and I am truly blown away by how amazing she is! She was very thorough in going through my complete history with me, explaining next steps, and noting all of the other doctors I have seen recently so she can update them on her findings. She was kind, informative, addressed all of my concerns, and looked at the complete picture of my health, beyond what a Rheumatologist would typically consider. It seems like in the past there were challenges with the office staff, which is a shame that lowered her score. This issue seems to be resolved now. Appointment scheduling and reaching them by phone were no issue. The office was well staffed and everyone was helpful. They have a patient portal where you can view test results, request refills, etc. They do blood draws on site and dexa scans as well. I'm very pleased with my experience and highly recommend Dr Summers.
    — Aug 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laura Summers, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Laura Summers, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Summers to family and friends

    Dr. Summers' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Summers

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Laura Summers, MD.

    About Dr. Laura Summers, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992753503
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Summers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Summers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Summers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Summers works at Rheumatology Associates Of Central Florida in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Summers’s profile.

    Dr. Summers has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Summers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Summers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Summers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Summers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Laura Summers, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.