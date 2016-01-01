Dr. Laura Swanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Swanson, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Swanson, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Swanson works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 583-6079Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Madison Center904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 860-5571Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swanson?
About Dr. Laura Swanson, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1679865067
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swanson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swanson works at
Dr. Swanson has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swanson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Swanson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.