Overview

Dr. Laura Swanson, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Swanson works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.