Dr. Laura Syniuta, MD

Ophthalmology
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Laura Syniuta, MD

Dr. Laura Syniuta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Syniuta works at Markman Wolstan Mds Med Grp Oph in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Syniuta's Office Locations

    Markman & Wolstan A Medical Group
    Markman & Wolstan A Medical Group
3838 W Carson St Ste 105, Torrance, CA 90503
(310) 543-4546

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Laura Syniuta, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1730275660
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Syniuta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syniuta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Syniuta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Syniuta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Syniuta works at Markman Wolstan Mds Med Grp Oph in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Syniuta’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Syniuta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syniuta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syniuta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syniuta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

