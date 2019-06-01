Overview of Dr. Laura Tagle, MD

Dr. Laura Tagle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomingdale, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Tagle works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Bloomingdale, IL with other offices in Saint Charles, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.