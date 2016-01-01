Overview

Dr. Laura Tait, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED.



Dr. Tait works at Southwest Florida Counseling Center in Port Charlotte, FL with other offices in Punta Gorda, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.