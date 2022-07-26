Overview

Dr. Laura Tamburin, MD is a Dermatologist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.



Dr. Tamburin works at Dermatology and Skin Health of Dothan PC in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.