Dr. Laura Tanner, MD is a Dermatologist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University.
Wilmington Health1124 Gallery Park Ln Ste 200, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 395-3477
Wilmington Health2421 Silver Stream Ln, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 395-3477
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I will definitely return to see Dr. Tanner for my yearly skin care exam. This was my first visit with her. She was very professional, easy to talk to and very thorough. She explained in detail everything she was looking at and the results of what she found. Everyone I came in contact with was very friendly. Her technician Cameron was also friendly and easy to talk to. He made me feel more relaxed before seeing Dr. Tanner. I highly recommend Dr. Tanner and her team.
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Dr. Tanner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanner accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanner has seen patients for Dermatitis, Fungal Nail Infection and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanner.
