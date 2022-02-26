Overview

Dr. Laura Tanner, MD is a Dermatologist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University.



Dr. Tanner works at Wilmington Health OBGYN in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Fungal Nail Infection and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.