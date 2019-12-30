Dr. Laura Tatpati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tatpati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Tatpati, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Tatpati, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Center for Reproductive Medicine9300 E 29th St N Ste 102, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 745-3313Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and thorough explaining the surgery before and after the procedure!! Took a lot of Time answering all of our questions and was very compassionate! I would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Laura Tatpati, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
- 1073584728
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic School Of Medicine
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
