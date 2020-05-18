Dr. Laura Teasley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teasley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Teasley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Teasley, MD
Dr. Laura Teasley, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Teasley works at
Dr. Teasley's Office Locations
Eye Medical Center of Fresno1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 401, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 486-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a retinal detachment. I met Dr. Teasley at my optometrist's office when he called her in to consult. After her exam she wanted to get me into surgery that day but had to wait a few days because of hospital scheduling limitations. The surgery went almost perfectly and as far as I'm concerned she saved the sight in my right eye. She was caring and professional, guiding me through the process not just of the surgery itself (for which I was awake) but recovery as well. I high;y recommend her as a surgeon and a wonderful person.
About Dr. Laura Teasley, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1154312635
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
