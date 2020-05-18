See All Ophthalmologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Laura Teasley, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Laura Teasley, MD

Dr. Laura Teasley, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Teasley works at Eye Medical Center Of Fresno in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Telangiectasia and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Teasley's Office Locations

    Eye Medical Center of Fresno
    1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 401, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 486-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear

  View other providers who treat Cataract
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Floaters
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Drusen
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Stye
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Laura Teasley, MD

    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Agnes Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Teasley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teasley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Teasley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Teasley works at Eye Medical Center Of Fresno in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Teasley’s profile.

    Dr. Teasley has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Telangiectasia and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teasley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Teasley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teasley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teasley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teasley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

