Overview of Dr. Laura Teasley, MD

Dr. Laura Teasley, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Teasley works at Eye Medical Center Of Fresno in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Telangiectasia and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.