Overview of Dr. Laura Thompson, MD

Dr. Laura Thompson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine.



Dr. Thompson works at OB/GYN Associates in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.