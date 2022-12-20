See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. Laura Timmerman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Laura Timmerman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (113)
Map Pin Small Walnut Creek, CA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Laura Timmerman, MD

Dr. Laura Timmerman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Timmerman works at Laura A. Timmerman, M.D. in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Timmerman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Laura A. Timmerman, M.D.
    230 N Wiget Ln, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 397-8992
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Bursitis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Bursitis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Partially Dislocated Elbow (Nursemaid Elbow) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 113 ratings
    Patient Ratings (113)
    5 Star
    (105)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Timmerman?

    Dec 20, 2022
    No nonsense, knows her sh$%t! Prompt, responsive, amazing surgeon. The staff is the best I have ever encountered in over half a century of dealing with health care providers. They dealt with an obtained insurance approval and lab testing with unbelievable speed. They are pleasant, patient and make you feel cared for.
    William W. — Dec 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laura Timmerman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Laura Timmerman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Timmerman to family and friends

    Dr. Timmerman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Timmerman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Laura Timmerman, MD.

    About Dr. Laura Timmerman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225052681
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Sports Med Institute
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Uc Davis Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Timmerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Timmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Timmerman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Timmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Timmerman works at Laura A. Timmerman, M.D. in Walnut Creek, CA. View the full address on Dr. Timmerman’s profile.

    113 patients have reviewed Dr. Timmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Timmerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Timmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Timmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Laura Timmerman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.