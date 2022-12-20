Overview of Dr. Laura Timmerman, MD

Dr. Laura Timmerman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Timmerman works at Laura A. Timmerman, M.D. in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.