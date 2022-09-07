Dr. Laura Torres-Barre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres-Barre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Torres-Barre, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.
UT Physicians Orthopedics II - Pearland10905 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 120, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 486-7580
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Oakbend Medical Center
Hello, my name is Tony Molina and I am very happy and well recovered from my right knee Total replacement. Dr. Laura Torres did a excellent surgery 6 weeks ago and I now walk normally and all without pain. I blindly trust her, because 7 years ago she did my left Partial knee replacement and to this day I have it as good as new, thank God I don't feel any more pain, thank you doctor Laura Torres, Robert Sabbara and all the staff who collaborated with her in the pear land office. highly recommended, she has a lot of knowledge and experience for this type of procedure.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Torres-Barre has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres-Barre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres-Barre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres-Barre has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torres-Barre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres-Barre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres-Barre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres-Barre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres-Barre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.