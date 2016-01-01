Dr. Towne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laura Towne, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Towne, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Towne works at
Locations
-
1
Towne Center for Dermatology1750 Tree Blvd Ste 1, Saint Augustine, FL 32084 Directions (904) 824-4005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Towne?
About Dr. Laura Towne, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1407943046
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Towne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Towne works at
Dr. Towne has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, Intertrigo and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Towne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Towne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Towne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Towne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Towne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.