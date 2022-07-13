Dr. Laura Trombly, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trombly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Trombly, DDS
Dr. Laura Trombly, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Vero Beach, FL.
Harbor Point Dental Care2450 53rd St # 118, Vero Beach, FL 32967 Directions (772) 268-8076
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
From check in to check out the entire staff was pleasant, friendly and professional. The practice accepts my insurance which my previous dentist did not. I am extremely pleased.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Dr. Trombly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trombly accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Trombly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trombly.
