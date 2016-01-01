Overview of Dr. Laura Trueman, MD

Dr. Laura Trueman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dorchester, MA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center.



Dr. Trueman works at Dorchester House Multi-Svc Center in Dorchester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.