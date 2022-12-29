Dr. Laura Tully, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tully is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Tully, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Tully, MD
Dr. Laura Tully, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Tully works at
Dr. Tully's Office Locations
Premier ENT Associates at Stanfield Place31 S Stanfield Rd Ste 304, Troy, OH 45373 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Perfection professional very understanding
About Dr. Laura Tully, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1871883066
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital|Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
