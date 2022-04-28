See All Podiatric Surgeons in Old Forge, PA
Dr. Laura Virtue-Delayo, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.3 (22)
Map Pin Small Old Forge, PA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Laura Virtue-Delayo, DPM

Dr. Laura Virtue-Delayo, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Old Forge, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.

Dr. Virtue-Delayo works at Physicians Health Alliance, Dunmore, PA in Old Forge, PA with other offices in Clarks Summit, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Virtue-Delayo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Physician Health Alliance
    315 S Main St, Old Forge, PA 18518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 457-8364
  2. 2
    Physician Health Alliance
    407 N State St, Clarks Summit, PA 18411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 586-1134

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Moses Taylor Hospital
  • Regional Hospital Of Scranton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Chronic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Laura Virtue-Delayo, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    NPI Number
    • 1578525929
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Community Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Virtue-Delayo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Virtue-Delayo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Virtue-Delayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Virtue-Delayo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Virtue-Delayo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Virtue-Delayo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Virtue-Delayo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

