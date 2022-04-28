Overview of Dr. Laura Virtue-Delayo, DPM

Dr. Laura Virtue-Delayo, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Old Forge, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.



Dr. Virtue-Delayo works at Physicians Health Alliance, Dunmore, PA in Old Forge, PA with other offices in Clarks Summit, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.