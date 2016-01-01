See All Pediatric Rehabilitation Doctors in Duluth, MN
Dr. Laura Waller, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Laura Waller, MD

Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Laura Waller, MD

Dr. Laura Waller, MD is a Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.

Dr. Waller works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Grand Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Waller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Fl 5, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic
    1542 Golf Course Rd Ste 203, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center
    1600 Miller Trunk Hwy Bldg C, Duluth, MN 55811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Cerebral Palsy
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Cerebral Palsy
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Congenital Muscular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Feeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Torticollis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Waller?

Photo: Dr. Laura Waller, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Laura Waller, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Waller to family and friends

Dr. Waller's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Waller

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Laura Waller, MD.

About Dr. Laura Waller, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 8 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1053799031
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Pediatric Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
  • Essentia Health-Virginia

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Laura Waller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Waller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Waller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waller.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.