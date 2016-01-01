Overview of Dr. Laura Watson, MD

Dr. Laura Watson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Watson works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Neurology in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

