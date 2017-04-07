Overview of Dr. Laura Weakland, MD

Dr. Laura Weakland, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Weakland works at Georgia Cancer Specialists in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.