Dr. Laura Weakland, MD

Hematology
3.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Laura Weakland, MD

Dr. Laura Weakland, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown and Northside Hospital.

Dr. Weakland works at Georgia Cancer Specialists in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weakland's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Cancer Specialists- Emory Midtown
    550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1185, Atlanta, GA 30308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 223-0792
  2. 2
    Georgia Cancer Specialists
    3886 Princeton Lakes Way SW Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 349-7300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital Midtown
  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 07, 2017
    Dr. Weakland is a excellent . She listen to you very well, does a check and balance with your other doctors to insure you are getting the treatment you should be getting. Dr Weakland is very thorough and the staff is very caring. I would recommend her service to my family and friends.
    Jeanetta Houston in Fairburn, GA — Apr 07, 2017
    About Dr. Laura Weakland, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Weakland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weakland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weakland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weakland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weakland works at Georgia Cancer Specialists in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Weakland’s profile.

    Dr. Weakland has seen patients for Anemia, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weakland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Weakland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weakland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weakland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weakland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

