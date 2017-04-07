Dr. Laura Weakland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weakland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Weakland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Weakland, MD
Dr. Laura Weakland, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Weakland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Weakland's Office Locations
-
1
Georgia Cancer Specialists- Emory Midtown550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1185, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 223-0792
-
2
Georgia Cancer Specialists3886 Princeton Lakes Way SW Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30331 Directions (404) 349-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weakland?
Dr. Weakland is a excellent . She listen to you very well, does a check and balance with your other doctors to insure you are getting the treatment you should be getting. Dr Weakland is very thorough and the staff is very caring. I would recommend her service to my family and friends.
About Dr. Laura Weakland, MD
- Hematology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1073591525
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weakland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weakland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weakland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weakland works at
Dr. Weakland has seen patients for Anemia, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weakland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Weakland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weakland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weakland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weakland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.