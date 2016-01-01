See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Laura Webb, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Laura Webb, DO

Dr. Laura Webb, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from Western University College of Osteopathic Medicine - Pomona, California and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital.

Dr. Webb works at Medical Center Clinic - Urology in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Webb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Davis Highway
    8333 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 494-4600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Yeast Infections
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Yeast Infections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Laura Webb, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Creole and Spanish
    • 1578871471
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Akron City Hospital - Summa Health Systems
    • Reading Hospital & Medical Center
    • Western University College of Osteopathic Medicine - Pomona, California
