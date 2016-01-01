Overview of Dr. Laura Welch, MD

Dr. Laura Welch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center.



Dr. Welch works at Diagnostic Clinic Of Longview PA in Longview, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.