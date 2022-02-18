Overview of Dr. Laura Wharry, MD

Dr. Laura Wharry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Wharry works at ProMedica Physicians Hepatobiliary, Pancreatic and Endocrine Surgery in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.