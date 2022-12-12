Dr. Laura Whisler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whisler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Whisler, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Whisler, MD
Dr. Laura Whisler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Medical Center and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Whisler's Office Locations
College Hill Obstetrics And Gynecology834 N Socora St Lowr Level, Wichita, KS 67212 Directions (316) 683-6766
College Hill OB/GYN3233 E 2nd St N, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 683-6766Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kansas Medical Center
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whisler?
Dr. Laura Whisler goes absolutely above and beyond for the care and respect of her patients. With a large and rare tumor, I had seen other doctors who couldn’t seem bothered to actually physically examine my stomach to tell me how and where my tumor was even sitting inside of me. Let alone the years of trying to convince people that there was something wrong inside of me. I was scared and nervous by the time that I got to her. Dr Whisler held my hand and talked me through everything. She listened to what treatment method I wanted without putting her own personal ideologies in front of my own. Even after surgery I felt like I was the priority, she answers every question with grace and knowledge.
About Dr. Laura Whisler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- FORT HAYS STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whisler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whisler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whisler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whisler speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Whisler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whisler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whisler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whisler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.