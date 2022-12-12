See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Wichita, KS
Dr. Laura Whisler, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Laura Whisler, MD

Dr. Laura Whisler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Medical Center and Wesley Medical Center.

Dr. Whisler works at College Hill Obstetrics And Gynecology in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Whisler's Office Locations

    College Hill Obstetrics And Gynecology
    834 N Socora St Lowr Level, Wichita, KS 67212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 683-6766
    College Hill OB/GYN
    3233 E 2nd St N, Wichita, KS 67208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 683-6766
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
  • Kansas Medical Center
  • Wesley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Ovarian Cysts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Dec 12, 2022
    Dr. Laura Whisler goes absolutely above and beyond for the care and respect of her patients. With a large and rare tumor, I had seen other doctors who couldn’t seem bothered to actually physically examine my stomach to tell me how and where my tumor was even sitting inside of me. Let alone the years of trying to convince people that there was something wrong inside of me. I was scared and nervous by the time that I got to her. Dr Whisler held my hand and talked me through everything. She listened to what treatment method I wanted without putting her own personal ideologies in front of my own. Even after surgery I felt like I was the priority, she answers every question with grace and knowledge.
    FictionalWoman — Dec 12, 2022
    About Dr. Laura Whisler, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1689802159
    Education & Certifications

Residency

    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    • FORT HAYS STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Whisler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whisler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whisler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whisler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whisler works at College Hill Obstetrics And Gynecology in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Whisler’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Whisler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whisler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whisler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whisler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

