Dr. Laura Winterfield, MD is a Dermatologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Winterfield works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.