Overview of Dr. Laura Witherspoon, MD

Dr. Laura Witherspoon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN.



Dr. Witherspoon works at University Surgical Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.