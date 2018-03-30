Dr. Laura Witherspoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witherspoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Witherspoon, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Witherspoon, MD
Dr. Laura Witherspoon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN.
Dr. Witherspoon's Office Locations
University Surgical Associates2108 E 3rd St Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 629-1491Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Gunbarrel Office at Erlanger East1751 Gunbarrel Rd Ste G11, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 267-0466
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Witherspoon and her staff are very caring and proficient. Dr. Witherspoon was wonderful in keeping me from completely losing it, when I was first diagnosed with breast cancer. I am always seen in a timely manner for appointments, as well as return phone calls. I am sure that a male surgeon would have been just as proficient; however, I felt a special bond with Dr. W , and her nurse, who is just as awesome, is always understanding and very proficient as well. I love them both.
About Dr. Laura Witherspoon, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Valley Medical Center, Fresno
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Witherspoon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Witherspoon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witherspoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Witherspoon has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witherspoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Witherspoon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witherspoon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witherspoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witherspoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.