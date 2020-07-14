Overview

Dr. Laura Wolfe, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Wolfe works at Central Texas Colon & Rectal Surgery in Austin, TX with other offices in Alpharetta, GA, Rocky Point, NY, Covington, LA and Ocean, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.