Dr. Laura Wozniak, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laura Wozniak, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Wozniak works at UCLA Health Westwood Pediatrics in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urgent Care Westwood - Pediatrics Only
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 981-3309

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 16, 2019
    Dr. Wozniak is amazing. She listens and actually reviewed medical records we gave her. My son has had stomach issues since he was born. We have taken him to more doctors than I care to mention. A few minutes this ago we tried UCLA medical center and met Dr. Wozniak. My sons pain level went from extreme pain (missing 2-3 days of school per week) to barely noticeable pain (which continues to improve) where my son (who is now 12 years old) is now back to being an active kid. I am so appreciative that Dr. Wozniak listens, has multiple ideas of how to go about figuring this all out, gets back to us quickly when we have questions (and doesn’t make us feel like our questions are stupid). I would highly recommend this doctor ESPECIALLY if you have an unsolved misters case. She is willing to dig in and help!! Thank you Dr. Wozniak
    — Aug 16, 2019
    About Dr. Laura Wozniak, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801068747
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Wozniak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wozniak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wozniak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wozniak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wozniak works at UCLA Health Westwood Pediatrics in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wozniak’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wozniak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wozniak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wozniak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wozniak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

