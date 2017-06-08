Dr. Laura Yun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Yun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Yun, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Yun works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Center259 E Erie St Fl 16, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5620
-
2
Galter675 N Saint Clair St Ste 2140, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yun?
Goes above and beyond for her patients and takes a genuine interest. A great physician.
About Dr. Laura Yun, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1649373903
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Diego Medical Center - Hillcrest|University of Chicago Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center|Boston University Medical Center
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yun works at
Dr. Yun has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.