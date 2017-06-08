Overview

Dr. Laura Yun, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Yun works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.