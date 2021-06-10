Dr. Lauralee Ribaudo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ribaudo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauralee Ribaudo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lauralee Ribaudo, MD
Dr. Lauralee Ribaudo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Carolinas College Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Ribaudo works at
Dr. Ribaudo's Office Locations
Tulsa Ob-gyn Associates2000 S Wheeling Ave Ste 800, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 747-9641
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ribaudo is amazing! Her staff is very good. She’s been there with us through the birth of our 4 children. Was with us with outpatient surgery. She is a wonderful physician!! I’d recommend!!
About Dr. Lauralee Ribaudo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1518057033
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas College Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ribaudo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ribaudo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ribaudo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ribaudo works at
Dr. Ribaudo has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ribaudo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ribaudo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ribaudo.
