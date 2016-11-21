Dr. Laurance Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurance Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Laurance Smith, MD
Dr. Laurance Smith, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
The Neurology Group721 Arbor Way Ste 101, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions
The Neurology Group1811 Bethlehem Pike Ste A-104, Flourtown, PA 19031 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Consumer Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Smith a year ago for peripheral neuropathy following my car accident. He was caring and responsive and spent extra time with me and my wife. Saw another Doctor for follow-up (I forget her name) and she was fine.
About Dr. Laurance Smith, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1225079213
Education & Certifications
- Anschutz Medical Campus
- AEMC
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
201 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.