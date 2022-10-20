Dr. Laure Lauriston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lauriston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laure Lauriston, MD
Overview of Dr. Laure Lauriston, MD
Dr. Laure Lauriston, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Lauriston works at
Dr. Lauriston's Office Locations
1
Mesdames Ob/Gyn45 Ludlow St Ste 516, Yonkers, NY 10705 Directions (914) 257-3042
2
Mesdame Obgyn PC970 N Broadway Ste 307, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 969-7766
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best Obgyn
About Dr. Laure Lauriston, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1396868485
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lauriston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauriston accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lauriston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lauriston works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lauriston. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lauriston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lauriston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lauriston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.