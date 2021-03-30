Overview

Dr. Laureano Garcia Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Garcia Jr works at Physical Medicines & Acupuncture Ltd in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.