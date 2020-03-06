Dr. Laurel Blakemore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blakemore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurel Blakemore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laurel Blakemore, MD
Dr. Laurel Blakemore, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Children's National Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Blakemore's Office Locations
UF Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Institute3450 Hull Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 273-7001Thursday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pmSunday5:00pm - 9:00pm
Pediatric Specialists of Virginia3023 Hamaker Ct Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 876-2788
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's National Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We recently met with Dr. Blakemore who determined my daughter is a candidate for VBT as opposed to a large spinal fusion (approx. T3-L3). I appreciate her taking the time to assess whether or not my child was a candidate and proposing a better way to treat her rapidly increasing curve.
About Dr. Laurel Blakemore, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
- 1831289206
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- University of Michigan
- Stanford Affliated Hospitals
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blakemore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blakemore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blakemore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blakemore speaks French.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Blakemore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blakemore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blakemore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blakemore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.