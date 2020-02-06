Overview

Dr. Laurel Cummings, MD is a Dermatologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED.



Dr. Cummings works at Hunter Holmes Mcguire VA Medical Center in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.