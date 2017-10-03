Overview of Dr. Laurel Feiner, MD

Dr. Laurel Feiner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Feiner works at Laurel Feiner in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Diplopia and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.