Dr. Laurel Hartwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laurel Hartwell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.
Dr. Hartwell works at
Locations
BMC - Summit Medical Group1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-2811
Kaiser Permanente500 NE MULTNOMAH ST, Portland, OR 97232 Directions (503) 813-2614
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Prineville
- St. Charles Redmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Was taken to St. Charles by ambulance having passed out at a friends house. At the emergency room it was determined that I was extremely low on blood and Dr. Hartwell did two procedures, upper and lower GI exams and determined that I had a burst vein in my lower esophagus an a colonoscopy indicated a ulcer in my lower abdomen. I was impressed with the time and effort she took to make sure I understood what was happening and what she found. A consummate professional with a human touch!
About Dr. Laurel Hartwell, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Williams College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartwell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartwell works at
Dr. Hartwell has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartwell.
