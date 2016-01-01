Overview of Dr. Laurel Hastings, MD

Dr. Laurel Hastings, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Hastings works at Einstein Vascular & Thoracic Surgery in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.