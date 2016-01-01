Dr. Laurel Hastings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hastings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurel Hastings, MD
Overview of Dr. Laurel Hastings, MD
Dr. Laurel Hastings, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Hastings works at
Dr. Hastings' Office Locations
Einstein Vascular Surgery at Plymouth Meeting633 W Germantown Pike Ste 200, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Directions (484) 622-7920
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laurel Hastings, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1821330094
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hastings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hastings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hastings works at
