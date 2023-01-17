Dr. Laurel Jordan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurel Jordan, DO
Overview of Dr. Laurel Jordan, DO
Dr. Laurel Jordan, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.
Dr. Jordan's Office Locations
Care for Women3400 W Tecumseh Rd Ste 205, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 793-2229
- 2 2020 Arlington St Ste 2, Ada, OK 74820 Directions (580) 436-9037
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance

Ratings & Reviews
At 23 I had a massive tumor (25 pounds) on my ovary. No other doctor would even see me. Dr. Jordan did. She performed the surgery, after care, follow ups. She even did it at an EXTREMELY reduced rate and let me make payments because I didn’t have insurance and was broke. I thank God for this woman. She is such an amazing person and she really does care. She is the best doctor in Oklahoma. If you’re blessed enough to see her do it! I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for this woman.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1720188493
Education & Certifications
- Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
Dr. Jordan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jordan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jordan has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jordan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.
