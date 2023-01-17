Overview of Dr. Laurel Jordan, DO

Dr. Laurel Jordan, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Jordan works at Care For Women - Norman in Norman, OK with other offices in Ada, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.