Dr. Laurie McKillip, MD
Overview of Dr. Laurie McKillip, MD
Dr. Laurie McKillip, MD is a Pediatric Nurse Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Nursing, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. McKillip's Office Locations
Laurie McKillip, MD690 S LOOP 336 W, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (713) 442-6661
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McKillip has been both of my girl's Dr. since the day they were born and she has been fantastic from the start. She explained away the fears I had when my oldest was young and I was completely overprotective. Her nurses are great and have the quickest hands with a shot I have ever seen.
About Dr. Laurie McKillip, MD
- Pediatric Nursing
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKillip has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKillip accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKillip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. McKillip. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKillip.
