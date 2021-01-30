See All Dermatologists in Dedham, MA
Super Profile

Dr. Laurel Morton, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laurel Morton, MD is a Dermatologist in Dedham, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with New England Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Morton works at Dedham Medical Associates Inc in Dedham, MA with other offices in Chestnut Hill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DMA Dedham
    1 Lyons St, Dedham, MA 02026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 329-1400
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Skincare Physicians Inc.
    1244 Boylston St Ste 302, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 848-1640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • New England Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Acne
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melasma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pellevé® RF Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Vascular Lesion Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wounds
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Morton?

    Jan 30, 2021
    Dr. Morton is the first dermatologist to listen to my concerns and believe me about my condition. She explained all options and prescribed me the only thing that’s ever been able to help me, despite many other dermatologists wanting me to go through all of the options that had never worked for me before. She is very compassionate and knowledgeable. I highly recommend her to anyone looking for a great dermatologist!
    Becca — Jan 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laurel Morton, MD
    About Dr. Laurel Morton, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144454661
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Skin Care Phys-Laser Cosmetic Surg
    Residency
    • Boston University School of Med/Boston Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Univ of MI Med Sch
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
